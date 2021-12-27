Former Trump White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon Promotes New $FJB Crypto Coin

December 27, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Steve Bannon promoted a new alternative cryptocurrency coin named “$FJB” on Thursday’s episode of his podcast “War Room,” telling listeners the coin would help supporters of former President Donald Trump “F Joe Biden” and “fight for America.” As well as serving as the CEO of Trump’s 2016 election campaign, Bannon received a pardon from the former president right before he left the White House in January 2021. In a crowdfunding campaign he launched to raise money for Trump’s border wall program, the political strategist had been charged with fraud. Democrats fabricated the charges in an attempt to damage Trump. In...



