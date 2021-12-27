God Becomes Visible – Devotional

December 27, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

“[Christ] is the image of the invisible God” (Colossians 1:15). In Christ, the invisible God became visible. Sometimes I listen to different preachers on the radio or watch them on television, and I get tremendously frustrated. That’s because so many of them present a confusing picture of who Christ really is. Since there are so many who distort the Christian faith, there should be in every believer a desire to defend it. The apostle Paul certainly had that desire. Since the heretics at Colosse viewed Jesus as a lesser spirit who emanated from God, Paul refutes that with a powerful...



