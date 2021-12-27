Israel set to double settlements in Golan Heights

December 27, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday that his country plans to double the number of settlers living in the Golan Heights. The plan was approved by the Israeli Cabinet on Sunday, Bennett’s office said. The move comes nearly three years after the United States, under former President Donald Trump, recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan, which Israel captured from Syria more than five decades ago. Trump’s declaration was condemned by the rest of the international community as the annexation is not widely recognized. […] Israel conquered the Golan Heights in 1967 and 14 years later, in 1981, annexed the...



Read More...