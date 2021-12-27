Jean-Marc Vallée cause of death revealed

December 27, 2021

New details have emerged about “Dallas Buyers Club” filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée’s unexpected passing. The 58-year-old director is believed to have died from a heart attack at his cabin outside Quebec City over Christmas, sources told Deadline. The “Big Little Lies” filmmaker was prepping to host guests over the weekend, sources said, adding that it is likely he died Dec. 25 and was found the following morning. Vallée was a health enthusiast, who abstained from drinking, worked out constantly and practiced Wim Hof’s extreme breathing methods, which involve holding one’s breath for long periods of time, often in frigid environments. Tributes...



