Jean-Marc Vallée, "Dallas Buyers Club," "Big Little Lies" Director, Dies at 58

December 27, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Jean-Marc Vallée, the Quebecois director of films including "Dallas Buyers Club" and TV projects such as "Big Little Lies," died at his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada. He was 58...The cause of death was not immediately known.



Read More...