The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

“Math Is Raycist! Separate White & Black Students NOW”

December 27, 2021   |   FROM:
Modern education in public schools is a mess. Critical Race Theory, segregation and hate for America.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

“Math Is Raycist! Separate White & Black Students NOW”

December 27, 2021   |   FROM:
Modern education in public schools is a mess. Critical Race Theory, segregation and hate for America.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x