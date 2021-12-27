Monday, Snowy Monday

December 27, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

It’s Monday; I have to keep reminding myself because my internal calendar is totally whacked. It’s still dark out so I don’t know how much but I do know it snowed overnight as I heard the snowplows go through starting at 4:30. So far they’ve done 4 passes, 2 on each side of the street, so I’m guessing a respectable amount. Emma Haworth, Swan LakeThe sun is expected shortly after dawn, before the next storm comes through later this afternoon.Gustaf Fjaestad, Snow Covered Road With FenceAnd wouldn’t you know it, now that Christmas is over along comes this perfect gift:...



