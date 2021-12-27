New Law Requires Police To Train Yearly On how To Stop Fellow Cops From Breaking The Law
December 27, 2021 | FROM: Politics, SONS OF LIBERTYArkansas has recently passed a handful of laws which are highly beneficial to the people and will go into effect in 2022. Some of the laws ban vaccine mandates, grant constitutional carry, and even contain tax cuts. One of these laws, however, Act 792, serves as a guide book for the rest of the nation on how …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments