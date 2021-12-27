Pardon me for not joining in the mourning for Desmond Tutu

December 27, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Bishop Desmond Tutu, the South African bishop known for his fight to end apartheid is being universally lauded. I do not share that sentiment. While I will certainly acknowledge that he was a warrior against one of the great evils of his time, I believe that, on the scales of goodness, he squandered that moral virtue by being an ardent advocate of anti-Semitism and an enemy to Israel. Over the years, I’ve found philo-Semitism and anti-Semitism to be very good yardsticks of both nations and people. Regarding the former, it’s no coincidence that, throughout history, those nations that thrive are,...



Read More...