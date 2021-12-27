REPORT: ‘The View’ Is Struggling To Find A New Conservative Co-Host

December 27, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

"Producers for “The View” are struggling to find a new Republican woman to co-host the show nearly six months after conservative commentator Meghan McCain left, Politico reported Monday. Producer Brian Teta has booked a slew of conservative women as guest hosts, but none have stuck around for long. Hosts, Joy Behar, Whoopy Goldberg and Sunny Hostin are complaining at having to introduce new Republican co-hosts so frequently, according to Politico. So far, the show has tried out CNN’s S.E. Cupp, former Trump White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah, former State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, entrepreneur...



Read More...