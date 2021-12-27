Simply Unaffordable! Housing Has Gotten More Unaffordable Over Past Year (Addicted To Gov)

December 27, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Housing in the US is getting “simply unaffordable.” And it has gotten far worse over the past year. Thanks to BAD government policies. While wage growth is positive, inflation is sucking the life from consumers. REAL average hourly earnings growth is -2.0133%. Even worse, home prices are rising at a 14.12% pace in REAL terms. So, wages are losing to inflation and housing is pulling away from renters in terms of affordability.` This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is realwagecs.png So it is not surprising that the University of Michigan consumer survey for “Buying Conditions For...



Read More...