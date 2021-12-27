Tesla owner blows up his Model S with dynamite over $22,000 battery replacement

December 27, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

A Tesla Model S owner in Finland decided to blow up his electric car with dynamite after it needed a battery replacement, which Tesla said was going to cost $22,000. That sounds like a reasonable solution to an expensive battery replacement. To be fair, they did remove the non-functioning battery pack and other expensive parts, like the electric motor, before blowing up the car. Electrek’s Take Obviously, I don’t support this as a solution, but I definitely feel for early Model S owners in his situation. One thing to keep in mind for EV naysayers that like to use this...



Read More...