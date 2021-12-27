Trump to Biden: Plexiglass is not the answer

December 27, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

President Trump in Thursday's debate responded to Democratic nominee Joe Biden's call for plexiglass at restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic by saying plexiglass is "not the answer." During a portion of the debate focused on the pandemic, Biden said restaurants will need to have plexiglass dividers, among other resources, "so people cannot infect one another." The president countered, "When you talk about plexiglass, these are restaurants that are dying." "These are businesses with no money," Trump said. "Putting a plexiglass is unbelievably expensive and it's not the answer. I mean, are you gonna sit there in a cubicle wrapped around...



