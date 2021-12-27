Walking on cloud nine! Daredevil breaks slackline world record walking between two hot air balloons at 6,100ft

December 27, 2021

A daredevil has broken the slackline world record after walking between two hot air balloons more than a mile above the ground. Rafael Zugno Bridi, 34, balanced precariously on the narrow inch-wide slackline among the clouds over Praia Grande in his native Brazil. The adrenaline junkie was barefoot 6,131ft in the air when he broke the record of the highest ever tightrope walk at more than double the height of the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa which stands at 2,722ft.



