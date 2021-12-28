After Trump gains with Hispanics, GOP fortunes accelerating with America's biggest minority Republican are now even with Democrats for the first time in polling among Latino voters.

December 28, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Donald Trump cut into Democrats' traditional advantage with Hispanics during his four years in office, though Joe Biden still won a majority in the 2020 election among America's fastest growing and largest minority population. But America's 46th president and his Democratic Party has been losing Latino support ever since, with new polling showing Republicans now dead even among Hispanic voters headed into the pivotal 2022 elections that will determine control of Congress. Last month's stunning GOP victories in Virginia only further highlighted Democrats' losses, with one exit poll suggesting Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin captured a majority of the Hispanic vote...



