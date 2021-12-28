Alternative strategy for stalling Alzheimer's neurodegeneration (Cheap atomoxetine showed “significant effect on Tau”)

December 28, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Boosting levels of the neurotransmitter norepinephrine with atomoxetine, a repurposed ADHD medication, may be able to stall neurodegeneration in people with early signs of Alzheimer's disease. This is one of the first published clinical studies to show a significant effect on the protein Tau, which forms neurofibrillary tangles in the brain in Alzheimer's. In 39 people with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), six months of treatment with atomoxetine reduced levels of Tau in study participants' cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), and normalized other markers of neuro-inflammation. The study points toward an alternative drug strategy against Alzheimer's that does not rely on antibodies against...



