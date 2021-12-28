AMERICA Prayer Vigil – December 28, 2021 (Prayer)

December 28, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Join with fellow FREEPERS to pray for AMERICA: For those in Authority in Government, Family, Military, Business, Healthcare, Education, Churches, and the Media. I urge, then, first of all, that requests, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for everyone: for kings and all those in authority that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. ~ 1 Timothy 2:1-2 Religion Forum Threads labeled [Prayer] are closed to debate of any kind. "What commandment is the foremost of all?" Jesus answered, "The foremost is, ‘Hear, O Israel! The Lord our God is one Lord; and you...



Read More...