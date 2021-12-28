British troops ready to evacuate from Ukraine in event of Russian invasion

December 28, 2021

More than 100 are deployed in a training and advisory role with Polish, US and Canadian forces. The move to shape an exit strategy follows Defence Secretary Ben Wallace saying it is "highly unlikely" UK forces will fight Russian troops on Ukrainian soil. Satellite images from US firm Maxar Technologies have revealed a new brigade-level unit, consisting of hundreds of tanks and armoured vehicles, situated at an army base in Crimea. Moscow has also published changes in regulations to allow military fatalities to be buried in theater rather than be repatriated to Russia. This is widely seen as an attempt...



