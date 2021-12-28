Build Back Better May Not Be Dead Just Yet

December 28, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Build Back Better May Not Be Dead Just Yet On Sunday, December 19, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin dropped a bomb on the Biden administration when he said he would not support the $1.9 trillion Build Back Better legislation. With a 50-50 split in the Senate, a no vote from a Democrat was a death knell for the pending program. The senator cited rising inflation as a reason why the US cannot afford to spend another almost $2 trillion after the cost of the legislation would not be covered by tax hikes. While Republicans cheered, the move angered many...



