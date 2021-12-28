Californians Learn That Raising Taxes on Marijuana Fuels Black Markets for Drugs

December 28, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

If only they would apply that lesson to other goods and services.At the beginning of 2022, tax rates for marijuana cultivated in California are set to increase, even though black market sales completely dominate the retail market in the Golden State. Experts estimate that about three-quarters of all marijuana sales in California happen not through legal dispensaries, but through unlicensed vendors. California voters legalized the cultivation and sale of marijuana for recreational use in 2016, but extremely high taxes and oppressive regulations have caused the rollout to be a disaster. The tax increase set to hit on New Year's...



