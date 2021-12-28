[Catholic Caucus] CARDINAL PUSHING PAGANISM CURBS LATIN MASS

December 28, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

CHICAGO (ChurchMilitant.com) - A top cardinal, one who presides over liturgical abuses and incorporates pagan elements from Taoism and Hinduism into the Holy Eucharist, is doubling down on attacking the Traditional Latin Mass in his Chicago archdiocese. Cardinal Blase Cupich, who permits high-profile LGBT+ Masses, published a five-page policy two days after Christmas, prohibiting the celebration of the TLM on the first Sunday of every month, Christmas, the Triduum of Holy Week, Easter Sunday and Pentecost Sunday. The prelate, who publicly opposed bishops seeking to withhold Holy Communion from pro-abortion President Joe Biden, has promulgated his own rules implementing Pope...



