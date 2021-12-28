Chicago Democratic Lawmaker Rips Lori Lightfoot On the City’s Rise in Crime

December 28, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

On Friday, a Chicago Democratic lawmaker appeared in a Fox News interview where he torched Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) handling of crime in the city, describing her as “hypocritical” and saying she “played politics with people’s lives.” Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez, who has served in elected office since 2012, outlined how Lightfoot previously refused help from the Trump administration to alleviate violent crime in the city. Now that President Biden is in office, Lightfoot announced that she would accept help from the federal government. “Most Chicagoans find it very much hypocritical that the mayor, 15 months ago, told Donald Trump...



