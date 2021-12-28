COVID-19-vaccinated kidney transplant recipients are especially vulnerable to emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants (More vaccine doses needed)

December 28, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Kidney transplant recipients tend to mount impaired antibody responses against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants after standard two-dose COVID-19 vaccination, according to new research published in CJASN. This is true even for transplant recipients with detectable antibody responses against the original SARS-CoV-2 strain in commercially available assays. Because kidney transplant recipients are at high risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection and more severe COVID-19 disease, SARS-CoV-2 vaccination is strongly recommended in these patients. Studies indicate that kidney transplant recipients mount lower antibody responses following SARS-CoV-2 vaccination compared with healthy individuals, however. Following vaccination, fewer kidney transplant recipients developed neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 than healthy...



