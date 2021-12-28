Dear Conservatives, Elon Musk is Not Your Friend: He is a climate change radical who partners with the government at every turn to enrich himself

December 28, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Conservatives have enjoyed Elon Musk's behavior in recent weeks, blasting Elizabeth Warren, opposing lockdowns, and insulting CNN, but the giddiness spewing from conservatives about Musk is foolish. To those embracing Elon Musk's political conversion, remember that Musk has been one of the most prominent advocates of the continuous scam known as climate change. Like Bill Gates and Al Gore, Musk is an extremely wealthy man who fattens his own pockets through propagating climate change. And like those other rich guys, Musk doesn't refrain from using private jets to fly around the world to save it. In 2018, Elon Musk reportedly...



