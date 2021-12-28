Estimated 1 in 95 boys diagnosed with myocarditis in a California private school

December 28, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

This will blow your mind, I promise. I'm pretty sure that the rate of myocarditis is a LOT more than the CDC is telling people. I think the rate is ~100X higher than they claim. What do you think?Steve Kirsch18 hr ago 324349 According to this Reuters Fact Check published a few days ago, Dr June Raine, chief executive of Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), said that myocarditis and pericarditis remain a “very rare potential risk” with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.Seriously?!? A rare potential risk, eh? Are you kidding me?!?Look, just because she said that doesn’t mean...



Read More...