Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid dead at 82

December 28, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who rose from poverty in rural Nevada to the heights of Democratic politics, has died at the age of 82. Jon Ralston, CEO of the Nevada Independent, announced the news Tuesday evening."Harry Reid, probably the most important elected official in Nevada history, has died at 82. My condolences to his family and friends," he said in a tweet.



