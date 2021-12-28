Former Senator Harry Reid dead

December 28, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader and Democratic kingmaker, dies at 82 Harry Reid, who rose from abject poverty in rural Nevada to become one of the most influential state and national leaders, died on Tuesday, sources confirmed to The Nevada Independent. He was 82. Additional details were not immediately available. Reid was thought to be ending the near of his life when he underwent surgery in 2018 for pancreatic cancer, which has one of the lowest survival rates. Last summer, however, Reid announced that he underwent an experimental surgery and was declared in “complete remission” and cancer-free. Over more...



Read More...