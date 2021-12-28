The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Harry Reid, political pugilist and longtime Senate majority leader, dies

December 28, 2021   |   FROM:
Harry Reid, political pugilist and longtime Senate majority leader, dies Former Sen. Harry Reid (Nev.), one of the Senate’s longest-serving majority leaders and a Democrat who played a central role in enacting President Obama’s biggest legislative accomplishments, died Tuesday at age 82. The death was announced by longtime political reporter Jon Ralston, who called Reid "probably the most important elected official in Nevada history."


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x