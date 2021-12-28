Harry Reid, political pugilist and longtime Senate majority leader, dies

December 28, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Harry Reid, political pugilist and longtime Senate majority leader, dies Former Sen. Harry Reid (Nev.), one of the Senate’s longest-serving majority leaders and a Democrat who played a central role in enacting President Obama’s biggest legislative accomplishments, died Tuesday at age 82. The death was announced by longtime political reporter Jon Ralston, who called Reid "probably the most important elected official in Nevada history."



