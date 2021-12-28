Is Anyone Shocked That Canada Enacted This Form of COVID Surveillance?

December 28, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

COVID is here to stay most likely. It’s time to admit it. We have three vaccines that are safe and effective. More are being developed as we speak. Like the flu, there will be multiple vaccines to come possibly. And like flu and cold season, this is when COVID will become more prevalent. The virus has a high survivability rate. Over 200 million are vaccinated. With this latest Omicron variant, which is less lethal, it will only give more people natural immunity. The era of lockdowns is over. Joe Biden said no nationwide one will be enacted. Then again, he...



Read More...