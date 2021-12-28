Joe Biden to Impose Domestic Travel Vaccine Mandate if Medical Experts Approve

December 28, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he will impose a domestic travel vaccine mandate if medical experts approve of the measure. When asked by reporters if he will force domestic travelers to get the jab, Biden responded it depends on the recommendation of health experts. “When I get a recommendation from the medical team,” he said in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, the Hill reported. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser, told MSNBC on Monday the domestic mandate would further tighten the screws on those who remain unvaccinated.



