Marxism Socialism and Communism Do Not Lead To Equality

December 28, 2021 | FROM: FBTV

Elites will always be with us. Does the typical useful idiot not understand that they will not be a “leader” once the revolution is over?

freedom bunker aggregates the best in libertarian news daily. please visit the source site for more information. Join our team of 2233 Freedom Fighters. Please leave this field empty