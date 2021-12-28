Metabolic syndrome increased risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome, death in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (20% died in the hospital)

December 28, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 who had a combination of high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, or other conditions associated with metabolic syndrome were at much higher risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome and death, according to an international study. The risk for developing acute respiratory distress syndrome, a life-threatening lung condition that causes low blood oxygen, grew progressively higher with each additional metabolic syndrome criteria present. Patients with metabolic syndrome were 36% more likely to develop acute respiratory distress syndrome, almost 20% more likely to die in the hospital, more than 30% more likely to be admitted to an ICU, and...



