NFL reports league-record 106 COVID cases Monday

December 28, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

The NFL reported 106 players going on the COVID list across the league Monday, roughly doubling the previous single-day league record. According to NFL Network, all were from positive tests, with 96 of those positives coming Monday.... ....The Jets are among many teams that have been hit hard, with more than 20 players on the list. Two more were added Monday: cornerback Bryce Hall and tight end Tyler Kroft. Big names across the league were added to the COVID list Monday, including Titans receiver Julio Jones and Patriots....



