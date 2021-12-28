Only 18% of US households are families with married parents; down from 40% in 1970

December 28, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

In other words, of the 130 million U.S. households, there are 23.1 million "nuclear family" homes in the U.S. -- the fewest since 1959. Here are some other related numbers from the same report: Percentage of U.S. adults living with a spouse: 50 percent (87 percent in 1960). Average age of a woman at first marriage: 28.6 years (20.4 years in the 1950s and 60s). Average age of man at first marriage: 30.4 years. Over 37 million adults lived alone in 2021 (33 million in 2011). 55.4 births per 1,000 in the second quarter of 2021 (58.5 in 2019). ---...



