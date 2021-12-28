Rand Paul pins blame for thousands of monthly COVID deaths on Fauci over longstanding biases

December 28, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Sen. Rand Paul pinned blame for thousands of monthly coronavirus deaths on Dr. Anthony Fauci over his bias toward vaccines. "I would venture to say that thousands of people die in our country every month now from COVID because [Fauci’s] deemphasized the idea that there are therapeutics," Paul, who is also a physician, said in an interview on the Ron Paul Liberty Report published Monday. Paul explained that Fauci has a long history of a "bias" toward vaccines, stretching back to his work on AIDS. "I think Fauci is of the philosophy that vaccines are incredibly successful and are the...



Read More...