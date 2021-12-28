Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas Cancels Two Caribbean Ports of Call

December 28, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas Cancels Two Caribbean Ports of Call Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas was denied at the Caribbean cruise ports of St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands and at St. Kitts. Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao cancelled ship visits in the last week for Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line ships, now Allure of the Seas has been forced to cancel to St. Thomas and St. Kitts. Increased awareness and fear of the spread of the Omicron variant seems to have all Caribbean islands on edge despite cruise lines having protocols and procedures to deal...



