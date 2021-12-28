San Francisco-based DoorDash is requiring engineers to deliver food — and they’re furious

December 28, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

DoorDash, the food delivery app based out of San Francisco, is requiring all its nondelivery employees, including CEO Tony Xu, to do a “dash” once a month — and some employees are seemingly furious. An engineer with a reported total compensation, or TC, of $400,000 a year griped about the responsibility of having to do a once-a-month delivery. “What the actual f—k?” the engineer wrote on the platform. “I didn’t sign up for this, there was nothing in the offer letter/job description about this.”



Read More...