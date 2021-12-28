The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

SD Governor Calls On Biden To Rescind All Mandates After He Claims ‘There Is No Federal Solution’ To Pandemic

South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem called on President Joe Biden to rescind all federal COVID-19 mandates after he said on Monday that, “There is no federal solution,” to the pandemic. “After a year, we finally agree @potus. The federal government isn’t the solution. That’s why from the start, SD took a different approach by trusting our citizens to be responsible and make the right decisions for themselves & their families. Now rescind all the federal mandates,” Noem tweeted on Tuesday. The post followed Biden’s comment on Monday during a virtual meeting with the nation’s governors. Joe Biden, who ran...


