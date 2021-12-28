SD Governor Calls On Biden To Rescind All Mandates After He Claims ‘There Is No Federal Solution’ To Pandemic

December 28, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem called on President Joe Biden to rescind all federal COVID-19 mandates after he said on Monday that, “There is no federal solution,” to the pandemic. “After a year, we finally agree @potus. The federal government isn’t the solution. That’s why from the start, SD took a different approach by trusting our citizens to be responsible and make the right decisions for themselves & their families. Now rescind all the federal mandates,” Noem tweeted on Tuesday. The post followed Biden’s comment on Monday during a virtual meeting with the nation’s governors. Joe Biden, who ran...



Read More...