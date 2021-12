South Africa study suggests Omicron enhances neutralising immunity against Delta

December 28, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

The study, which has not been peer-reviewed, found that people who were infected with Omicron, especially those who were vaccinated, developed enhanced immunity to the Delta variant. The analysis enrolled 33 vaccinated and unvaccinated people who were infected with the Omicron variant in South Africa.



