The EPA’s Mileage Standards Are a Stealth Electric-Vehicle Mandate

December 28, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

How else can auto makers meet the requirement of a 55 mpg fleetwide average by model year 2026? Under the guise of regulating greenhouse-gas emissions, the Environmental Protection Agency recently announced new, more stringent fuel-efficiency standards for passenger cars and light-duty trucks. The real purpose of higher fuel-efficiency standards is to impose an electric-vehicle mandate by regulatory fiat, because there is little chance that Congress will enact legislation banning the sale of internal-combustion vehicles. For those who drive hundreds of miles every day, as some rural consumers do, having to spend hours recharging an EV isn’t practical. It isn’t even...



Read More...