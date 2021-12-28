The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

The EPA’s Mileage Standards Are a Stealth Electric-Vehicle Mandate

December 28, 2021   |   FROM:
How else can auto makers meet the requirement of a 55 mpg fleetwide average by model year 2026? Under the guise of regulating greenhouse-gas emissions, the Environmental Protection Agency recently announced new, more stringent fuel-efficiency standards for passenger cars and light-duty trucks. The real purpose of higher fuel-efficiency standards is to impose an electric-vehicle mandate by regulatory fiat, because there is little chance that Congress will enact legislation banning the sale of internal-combustion vehicles. For those who drive hundreds of miles every day, as some rural consumers do, having to spend hours recharging an EV isn’t practical. It isn’t even...


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x