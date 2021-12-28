The New Yorker Has 9,000-Word Conniption Over Dan Bongino’s Rising Media Influence

December 28, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

The New Yorker is uneasy about conservative radio host Dan Bongino’s rising prominence in conservative media, so it did an over 9,000-word smear of him. Talk about living rent-free in someone’s brain. The profile, headlined “Dan Bongino and the Big Business of Returning Trump to Power,” had the audacity to connect the radio host to the Capitol Hill Riot. “Spend several months immersed in American talk radio and you’ll come away with the sense that the violence of January 6th was not the end of something but the beginning,” staff writer and CNN contributor Evan Osnos groaned.



