TikTok moderator sues the company alleging trauma from watching hours of rape and killings

December 28, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

A content moderator for TikTok is suing the company, claiming that she suffered psychological trauma after “constant” exposure to violent videos that showed sexual assault, beheadings, suicide, and other graphic content. Candie Frazier’s lawsuit against the social media giant claims that the company did not protect her while she was forced to work shifts as long as 12 hours each day reviewing graphic content, The Washington Post reported. The suit alleges that Frazier and other moderators would review “extreme and graphic violence,” including videos of “genocide in Myanmar, mass shootings, children being raped, and animals being mutilated.” The moderators worked...



