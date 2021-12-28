The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

WaPo calls for shifting focus away from "cases" to measure the impact of the virus at a time when daily #COVID19 cases in the U.S. approach pre-Biden records.

December 28, 2021   |   FROM:
NEW - WaPo calls for shifting focus away from "cases" to measure the impact of the virus at a time when daily #COVID19 cases in the U.S. approach pre-Biden records. https://t.co/H4w1sbInRZ pic.twitter.com/HtHLUAEnQd— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 28, 2021


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x