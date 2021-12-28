Which Really Costs More: Charging an EV or Filling Up Your Tank With Gas?

December 28, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Compelling new evidence reveals a disconnect between the metrics used to analyze fuel costs and the realities that EV drivers face on the ground. The More You Consider, the Worse EVs Look Again, the new research is just the first installment in a larger series, but its results are undeniably head-turning. The study found that: Commercial charging rates are two to four times higher than residential rates. Level 1 chargers cost an average of $600 to install and can take 20 hours to fully charge an EV. Level 2 chargers are much faster but cost $1,600. “Full charge” is a...



Read More...