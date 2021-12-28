The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

White House clears press from Biden conference

December 28, 2021   |   FROM:
Biden said there is 'no federal solution' in call with US governorsPresident Biden’s administration continued to show its difficult relationship with the press on Monday. Biden took calls from governors to discuss ongoing efforts to combat rising COVID-19 cases due to the new omicron variant. After speaking with the governors, Biden addressed White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients as to whether the governors had questions. ...Zients then responded "Good. I think we are going to clear the press first," ushering the press pool out of the room.... ...Biden was later confronted by the press before leaving the White House...


