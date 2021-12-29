Anti-Biden figurines sold at Anchorage military base mall prompt update to vendor guidance (Trump bear with Brandon flag)

December 29, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Ahead of the holidays, a vendor who had set up shop at a mall on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson was selling figurines with an overt political message deriding the commander-in-chief. The incident has prompted officials to update their guidance to vendors on what is - and isn’t - appropriate to sell on base. The wooden figurines of a bear stylized to look like former President Donald Trump, with a shock of yellow hair and long red tie, stood about a foot tall and held small signs reading “Let’s Go Brandon.” **SNIP** The “Let’s Go Brandon” bears were being sold at JBER’s...



Read More...