Boyfriend of high-profile Los Angeles business manager and mother-of-five who worked with the Kardashians and Nicki Minaj is arrested after she was found 'murdered' in the trunk of her car

Angela Kukawski, 55, was found dead in the trunk of her car Thursday morning Her boyfriend Jason Barker, 49, has been charged with murder and is being held at the Ventura County Jail on a $3 million bond The medical examiner's office confirmed Kukawski's cause of death to be sharp and blunt force injuries of the head and neck and strangulation Police believe Barker killed his girlfriend in their Sherman Oaks home, placed her body in his car and then drove to a relative's house in Simi Valley Kukawski worked as a business manager at Boulevard Management with high-profile clients...



