Catholic Caucus: Daily Mass Readings 28-Dec-2021;

December 29, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

December 29, 2021 5th day within the octave of Christmas St Thomas Becket Church, Lewisham, Australia Readings at MassLiturgical Colour: White.First reading1 John 2:3-11 ©Anyone who loves his brother is living in the lightWe can be sure that we know Godonly by keeping his commandments.Anyone who says, ‘I know him’,and does not keep his commandments,is a liar,refusing to admit the truth.But when anyone does obey what he has said,God’s love comes to perfection in him.We can be sure that we are in Godonly when the one who claims to be living in himis living the same kind of life as...



