Chase Center will require proof of booster shot as San Francisco updates health order

December 29, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

SAN FRANCISCO - Those hoping to attend a concert or Warriors game at San Francisco's Chase Center in the next coming weeks will have to be fully vaccinated and boosted. The Chase Center announced Wednesday that the venue's entry requirements are updated in accordance with the public health order issued by the San Francisco Department of Public Health.



