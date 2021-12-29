China to create buffer zones at border cities to curb outbreaks

China will set up buffer zones in border cities as part of its latest moves to battle imported cases of Covid-19 while protecting the economy. The policy comes as China works to snuff out sporadic outbreaks in different parts of the country. Clusters have broken out in recent months in Ruili, Yunnan province, which borders Myanmar, and Manzhouli, near Inner Mongolia.... ...“Checkpoints will be set up in buffer zones, such as villages that are closest to the roads at the border, and residents cannot leave these zones unless necessary. Special requirements will be attached to those who have to leave...



